Arizona Cardinals sign McCrane, elevate Dora from practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced several roster moves Saturday ahead of their home game against the Oakland Raiders.

The Cardinals signed kicker Matt McCrane and elevated defensive end Vontarrius Dora to the active roster from the practice squad.

Cornerback David Amerson and wide receiver Kendall Wright were released in corresponding moves.

McCrane, an undrafted rookie from Kansas State, played three games with the Raiders earlier this season and made 5 of his 9 field goal attempts.

He was a member of the Cardinals’ practice squad in Week 8 before being released on Oct. 30.

Dora was resigned to the practice squad on Oct. 30 after spending the preseason with the Cardinals.

The Louisiana Tech product has spent time on the practice squads of the Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

Wright’s release was the second time the Cardinals have cut him in as many months.

