Arizona Cardinals to release cornerback Jamar Taylor

The Arizona Cardinals are releasing cornerback Jamar Taylor, whom they acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns this offseason, confirms 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station’s John Gambadoro.

Gambadoro added that David Amerson — whom the Cardinals signed last week — is likely to take Taylor’s place.

The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Taylor was traded in May for a 2019 sixth-round pick by Cleveland, where Taylor played two seasons.

The 28-year-old product of Boise State has played in 10 games — three of them starts — for the Cardinals this season. He has recording one pass defensed and 17 tackles, none for a loss.

Before this year and his two-season stint with the Browns, Taylor played three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, the team that drafted him in the second round in 2013. He started nine games there, appearing in 33 total.

