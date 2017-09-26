Coyotes’ Louis Domingue leaves preseason game as precaution

The Arizona Coyotes lost to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night in a preseason tilt, and a potential injury to goaltender Louis Domingue only added insult to injury.

Domingue reportedly took a puck off of his mask — one that went into the net for a Ducks goal — and it apparently had some residual effect on the netminder.

.@domingue35 took shot off the mask by Anaheim's Brandon Montour. Adding insult to injury, the puck went in net for @AnaheimDucks' 3rd goal. — Dave Vest (@davest4yotes) September 26, 2017

.@ArizonaCoyotes goalie @domingue35 was shaken up on @AnaheimDucks 3rd goal. He's left game w/3:54 left in 2nd, replaced by @mareklanghamer — Dave Vest (@davest4yotes) September 26, 2017

The Coyotes tweeted that Domingue’s departure was precautionary.

UPDATE: Goalie @domingue35 suffered an upper-body injury in 2nd period of tonight's game and will not return for precautionary reasons. — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) September 26, 2017

Domingue, 25, is entering his fourth season with the Coyotes and his third as a regular backup. This will be the Coyotes’ first season with Antti Raanta as their starting goaltender, a new name ahead of Domingue’s on the depth chart after Arizona dealt away Mike Smith this summer.

The St. Hyacinthe, Quebec native posted a .908 save percentage in 31 games with Arizona last season. For his career, Domingue owns a .910 save percentage and 2.87 goals against average.

Follow @mattjlayman