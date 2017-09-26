x
Arizona Coyotes Stories

Coyotes’ Louis Domingue leaves preseason game as precaution

Arizona Coyotes goalie Louis Domingue (35) goes for a block during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Tucson, Ariz. (Ron MedvescekArizona Daily Star via AP)

The Arizona Coyotes lost to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night in a preseason tilt, and a potential injury to goaltender Louis Domingue only added insult to injury.

Domingue reportedly took a puck off of his mask — one that went into the net for a Ducks goal — and it apparently had some residual effect on the netminder.

The Coyotes tweeted that Domingue’s departure was precautionary.

Domingue, 25, is entering his fourth season with the Coyotes and his third as a regular backup. This will be the Coyotes’ first season with Antti Raanta as their starting goaltender, a new name ahead of Domingue’s on the depth chart after Arizona dealt away Mike Smith this summer.

The St. Hyacinthe, Quebec native posted a .908 save percentage in 31 games with Arizona last season. For his career, Domingue owns a .910 save percentage and 2.87 goals against average.

