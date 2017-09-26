Coyotes’ Louis Domingue leaves preseason game as precaution
The Arizona Coyotes lost to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night in a preseason tilt, and a potential injury to goaltender Louis Domingue only added insult to injury.
Domingue reportedly took a puck off of his mask — one that went into the net for a Ducks goal — and it apparently had some residual effect on the netminder.
The Coyotes tweeted that Domingue’s departure was precautionary.
Domingue, 25, is entering his fourth season with the Coyotes and his third as a regular backup. This will be the Coyotes’ first season with Antti Raanta as their starting goaltender, a new name ahead of Domingue’s on the depth chart after Arizona dealt away Mike Smith this summer.
The St. Hyacinthe, Quebec native posted a .908 save percentage in 31 games with Arizona last season. For his career, Domingue owns a .910 save percentage and 2.87 goals against average.
-
Vinny Joe Trivia - Tombstone + Hockey movies
Thursday September 21
Shane Doan takes on Vince Marotta in Tombstone (and bonus hockey movie) trivia!.
-
Shane Doan, Arizona Coyotes legend
Thursday September 21
Doan talks about retirement, life after hockey, if he'd ever return to the Yotes.
-
Hardware
Monday September 18
See who won the "Corruption" award, the "Dancing with the Stars" award + more.
-
Rick Tocchet, Coyotes head coach
Friday September 15
Rick Tocchet discusses the first day of training camp and what his goals are for the Coyotes this se
-
Derek Stepan, Coyotes center
Friday September 15
Derek Stepan discusses his leadership role with the Coyotes and how he likes to play on offense.
-
John Chayka, Arizona Coyotes GM
Friday September 15
What are the expectations for the upcoming Coyotes season?
-
Paul Bissonnette, Coyotes Color Analyst
Wednesday September 6
BizNasty talks about his new role and previews the Coyotes' season.
-
Mock My World - Best AZ Single Game Performances
Tuesday September 5
Erin, Vince, Dan and Jarrett draft the best athlete performances in AZ history.
-
September 2, 2017 - Hour: 1
Saturday September 2
Kevin McCabe talks shop with the Centennial football team in-studio and more
-
Shane Doan, former Coyotes Captain
Wednesday August 30
Shane Doan discusses the reasons for his retirement and what the future holds next for the Valley sp