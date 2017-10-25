Former Coyote Shane Doan joins NHL operations department
Former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan has joined the NHL’s hockey operations department.
The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported that the post will allow Doan to attend general manager meetings and help executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell.
Doan said he talked with current executives who held a similar role with the league, including L.A. Kings general manager Rob Blake and Toronto Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan, who also served as the NHL’s vice president of hockey and business development and Senior Vice President.
Doan retired before the 2017-18 season after spending the entirety of his 21-year NHL playing career with the Coyotes.
“Colin Campbell called me and asked if I was interested; he said he wasn’t offering it to anybody else,” Doan told Arizona Sports. “I would just help out with a bunch of things, being in Toronto in the war room, going to games, watching things that happen at games. It’s really just learning how the league works.”
