Coyotes activate Antti Raanta off IR to start Thursday vs. Sabres

The Arizona Coyotes activated Antti Raanta before a morning skate in preparation for the goalie to make an evening start Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres, coach Rick Tocchet told reporters.

Raanta, who was acquired with a draft-day trade this offseason, has gone 0-1-1 and last played Oct. 12 due to a lower body injury. He has only appeared for 90 minutes of ice time through Arizona’s 1-11-1 start to the year.

Since he left the team, the Coyotes have attempted to find success in goal. Recent trade acquisition Scott Wedgewood, who will back up Raanta against Buffalo, has gone 1-1 in two games played. Rookie Adin Hill (0-3) and Louis Domingue (0-6) have also earned starts.

The Coyotes are last in the NHL with 4.31 goals allowed per game.

Tocchet also announced that defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson will not play as he recovers from an upper-body injury. That means rookie Dakota Mermis will make his debut.

Additionally, forward Anthony Duclair will return to the lineup.

