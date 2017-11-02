Coyotes activate Antti Raanta off IR to start Thursday vs. Sabres
The Arizona Coyotes activated Antti Raanta before a morning skate in preparation for the goalie to make an evening start Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres, coach Rick Tocchet told reporters.
Raanta, who was acquired with a draft-day trade this offseason, has gone 0-1-1 and last played Oct. 12 due to a lower body injury. He has only appeared for 90 minutes of ice time through Arizona’s 1-11-1 start to the year.
Since he left the team, the Coyotes have attempted to find success in goal. Recent trade acquisition Scott Wedgewood, who will back up Raanta against Buffalo, has gone 1-1 in two games played. Rookie Adin Hill (0-3) and Louis Domingue (0-6) have also earned starts.
The Coyotes are last in the NHL with 4.31 goals allowed per game.
Tocchet also announced that defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson will not play as he recovers from an upper-body injury. That means rookie Dakota Mermis will make his debut.
Additionally, forward Anthony Duclair will return to the lineup.
-
John Chayka, Coyotes GM
Thursday November 2
Coyoets GM John Chayka talks Clayton Keller and goalie trades
-
Rick Tocchet, Coyotes head coach
Wednesday November 1
Rick Tocchet gives his thoughts on Clayton Keller winning NHL Rookie of the Month and when they expe
-
Hardware
Monday October 30
Find out who won the Observation of the Month award, the Someone's Been Awfully Quiet Lately award a
-
Shane Doan’s claim to fame? Hanging out with Johnny Cash as a kid
Friday October 27
Shane Doan had a storied career in the NHL, but that's not his claim to fame. The way he tells it, t
-
Shane Doan on Coyotes' struggles
Friday October 27
Shane Doan discusses the possible reasons behind the Coyotes' struggles and what needs to change.
-
Gambo, Host of "Burns & Gambo"
Friday October 27
Gambo and Shane Doan are reunited on the air talking Suns and Coyotes
-
Bickley Blast
Thursday October 26
A lot has happened in the last week.
-
Rick Tocchet, Coyotes head coach
Wednesday October 25
Rick Tocchet discusses the struggles of the Coyotes and what they can do to turn things around on th
-
Paul Bissonnette, Coyotes Color Analyst
Wednesday October 25
Paul talks about the team's struggling goal tending and how to turn around a tough season.
-
#SocialBlitz with Erin Maloney
Wednesday October 25
How long of a leash will Drew Stanton have next week? Who will get to four wins first, the Cardinals