D-backs’ Chris Owings undergoes second surgery on finger

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced Saturday infielder Chris Owings had undergone a second surgery for a fractured middle finger on Friday.

Owings incurred the injury on July 30 when he fractured his right middle finger on a bunt attempt against the St. Louis Cardinals. He had surgery the next day and missed the rest of the season.

Dr. Don Sheridan performed both surgeries. The team said Friday’s procedure is known as “nonunion (incomplete bone healing) finger fracture surgery” and was done “to ensure continued proper and complete healing.”

Owings, 26, is a former first-round pick by the D-backs and hit .268 with 51 RBI in 97 games before his injury this season. In 2016, he played 119 games and tied the major-league lead in triples with 11. He hit .277 with a .315 on-base percentage that year.

Additionally, the D-backs said infielder Ildemaro Vargas had surgery on Oct. 12, also completed by Dr. Sheridan, to remove his right hamate bone. Vargas made his major-league debut this season, playing two games in June before coming back as a September call-up. He went 4-for-13 in 12 games with four RBIs and one extra-base hit — a double.

Vargas hit .313 in 115 minor-league games in 2016.

