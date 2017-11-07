D-backs’ Goldschmidt wins third Gold Glove Award, Greinke wins fourth

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt won his third Gold Glove Award and pitcher Zack Greinke won his fourth Tuesday.

The honor makes Goldschmidt the most decorated D-back in franchise history when it comes to Gold Glove Awards. The other two-time winners are Steve Finley, Orlando Hudson and Gerardo Parra. Finley and Hudson won theirs in back-to-back years.

Greinke’s win has him also join the list of two-time winners for the franchise. He has won the award four straight years in the NL.

Goldschmidt’s two previous wins were in 2013 and 2015. Greinke’s Gold Glove Award in 2016 was the last time a D-back had won the award.

In addition, the 30-year-old Goldschmidt was announced as a National League MVP candidate Monday, hitting .297 with 36 home runs and 120 RBI.

The other winners in the National League infield were Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart, Colorado Rockies second baseman D.J. LeMahieu, San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado.

