Cardinals RB Adrian Peterson won’t play vs. Rams

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Even at less than 100-percent, Adrian Peterson is better than most running backs at full strength.

The Arizona Cardinals, though, aren’t taking any chances. They will sit Peterson, keeping him off the field when the Los Angeles Rams invade University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday.

Peterson did not practice at all this week due to a neck injury suffered in the Jacksonville game.

With Peterson out, the Cardinals will likely go running back-by-committee between Kerwynn Williams, Elijhaa Penny, D.J. Foster and Bronson Hill, who just recently elevated to the active roster from the practice squad.

Williams will get the start.

The remaining inactives are wide receiver Carlton Agudosi, quarterback Matt Barkley, wide receiver John Brown, dollar linebacker Deone Bucannon, safety Rudy Ford and defensive lineman Corey Peters.

Brown (toe), Bucannon (ankle), Ford (knee) and Peters (ankle) had already been ruled out.

For the Rams, linebacker Connor Barwin (forearm), running back Malcolm Brown (knee) and wide receiver Robert Woods (shoulder) are out due to injury and among the team’s listed inactives.

The others not in uniform for Los Angeles include quarterback Brandon Allen, running back Justin Davis, cornerback Kevin Peterson and offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas.

