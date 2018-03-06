NFL Draft order set, Cardinals locked in to seven picks
The full order for the 2018 NFL Draft was released on Tuesday, confirming the Arizona Cardinals’ slots for their seven selections.
Barring a trade, general manager Steve Keim will make his first selection at No. 15 overall. That is potentially where Arizona could address its quarterback situation, though Keim has said the team will also be aggressive in mining the free agency and trade markets to staff their quarterback room.
Round 1 of the draft will take place on April 26. Rounds 2 and 3 will occur on April 27, while the fourth through seventh rounds will close out the draft on April 28.
Here’s a list of where the Cardinals are picking followed by the full order in the first round.
Cardinals 2018 NFL Draft pick slot (round)
15 (1st)
47 (2nd)
79 (3rd)
97 (3rd) — Compensatory
134 (4th) — Compensatory
152 (5th)
254 (7th) — Compensatory
Round 1, 2018 NFL Draft
1. Cleveland Browns
2. New York Giants
3. Indianapolis Colts
4. Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans
5. Denver Broncos
6. New York Jets
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8. Chicago Bears
9. San Francisco 49ers
10. Oakland Raiders
11. Miami Dolphins
12. Cincinnati Bengals
13. Washington Redskins
14. Green Bay Packers
15. Arizona Cardinals
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Dallas Cowboys
20. Detroit Lions
21. Buffalo Bills
22. Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs
23. Los Angeles Rams
24. Carolina Panthers
25. Tennessee Titans
26. Atlanta Falcons
27. New Orleans Saints
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Minnesota Vikings
31. New England Patriots
32. Philadelphia Eagles
