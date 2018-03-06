NFL Draft order set, Cardinals locked in to seven picks

The full order for the 2018 NFL Draft was released on Tuesday, confirming the Arizona Cardinals’ slots for their seven selections.

Barring a trade, general manager Steve Keim will make his first selection at No. 15 overall. That is potentially where Arizona could address its quarterback situation, though Keim has said the team will also be aggressive in mining the free agency and trade markets to staff their quarterback room.

Round 1 of the draft will take place on April 26. Rounds 2 and 3 will occur on April 27, while the fourth through seventh rounds will close out the draft on April 28.

Here’s a list of where the Cardinals are picking followed by the full order in the first round.

Cardinals 2018 NFL Draft pick slot (round)

15 (1st)

47 (2nd)

79 (3rd)

97 (3rd) — Compensatory

134 (4th) — Compensatory

152 (5th)

254 (7th) — Compensatory

Round 1, 2018 NFL Draft

1. Cleveland Browns

2. New York Giants

3. Indianapolis Colts

4. Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans

5. Denver Broncos

6. New York Jets

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Chicago Bears

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Oakland Raiders

11. Miami Dolphins

12. Cincinnati Bengals

13. Washington Redskins

14. Green Bay Packers

15. Arizona Cardinals

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Buffalo Bills

22. Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs

23. Los Angeles Rams

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. New Orleans Saints

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles

