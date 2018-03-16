Former Cardinals DB Tyrann Mathieu signs with Texans
Former Arizona Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu has signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.
Mathieu, 25, was released by the Cardinals Wednesday after he turned down a pay cut.
After being selected by Arizona in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Mathieu played his first five seasons with the Cardinals. He was a First Team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl in 2015.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mathieu will be making $7 million in 2018.
Mathieu signed a five-year contract extension in 2016 worth a total of $62.5 million. The defensive back was due to make $5.75 million in base salary for 2018 but had $8 million of his 2019 salary guaranteed if he was on the Cardinals by March 14. He also had a $5 million roster bonus owed on March 16, per Spotrac.com.
Mathieu was known as one of the best defensive playmakers in the league, but his ability to change games has been diminished since he had his second ACL tear in December 2015.
