Free agent CB EJ Gaines visiting Arizona Cardinals

Free agent cornerback and former Buffalo Bill E.J. Gaines will visit the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

A sixth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Gaines played in 14 games for the St. Louis Rams during his rookie season, recording two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

At the start of the 2015 season he was placed on injured reserve after he had surgery to repair a ligament in his foot. He returned in the Rams’ first season in Los Angeles in 2016, playing in 11 games.

After he was traded to the Buffalo Bills last summer as part of the deal for wide receiver Sammy Watkins, Gaines finished the 2017 season with 59 tackles, one interception and a touchdown in 11 games.

The 26-year-old received an overall grade of 85.9 in 2017 from Pro Football Focus, who also named him the fourth-best free agent cornerback on the market.

With cornerbacks Justin Bethel and Tramon Williams both free agents, the Cardinals have a need for a starter opposite of Patrick Peterson.

Along with Peterson, the Cardinals currently have five other cornerbacks on the roster, including Brandon Williams, Lou Young, Jonathan Moxey, C.J. Goodwin, and Jarell Carter.

