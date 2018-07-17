College football watch list tracker: ASU and UA represented by Wilkins, Tate

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins and ASU receiver N’Keal Harry were named to the Maxwell Award watch list Monday as players who could compete for the college football player of the year honor in 2018.

Expect that trio to make more appearances as college football’s preseason watch lists roll out over the next week or so.

Tate threw for 1,591 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season while adding 1,411 rushing yards on 9.2 yards per carry to go with 12 more scores on the ground.

As a sophomore, Tate was not on 2017’s Maxwell Award watch list prior to the season. But after he burst onto the scene midway through the year and took over for injured starting quarterback Brandon Dawkins, Tate was named as one of six semifinalists for the honor.

Wilkins, a senior quarterback, comes off a junior campaign that saw him throw for 3,270 yards and 20 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

His Sun Devil teammate, Harry, enters his junior season after recording 1,142 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2017.

Below, we’ll keep a running tab on which other Sun Devils and Wildcats appear on the rest of college football’s many watch lists this summer.

2018 college football preseason watch lists/release dates

Davey O’Brien Award (quarterbacks) – Arizona State’s Manny Wilkins, Arizona’s Khalil Tate

Wednesday, July 18 – Doak Walker Award

Thursday, July 19 – Biletnikoff Award

Friday, July 20 – Mackey Award and Rimington Award

Monday, July 23 – Thorpe Award and Butkus Award

Tuesday, July 24 – Outland Trophy and Nagurski Award

Wednesday, July 25 – Groza Award and Ray Guy Award

Thursday, July 26 – Hornung Award and Wuerffel Trophy

Friday, July 27 – Walter Camp Award

