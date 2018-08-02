Pro Football Focus doesn’t believe in the Cardinals’ receiver room

The Arizona Cardinals have had their fair share of issues at receiver since making the postseason in 2015.

Besides franchise stalwart Larry Fitzgerald, the Cardinals have dealt with injuries and poor performance from many of the team’s notable passing targets.

Arizona entered the offseason seeking to make changes to the receivers room. They used a second-round pick on Valley native Christian Kirk and signed former Dallas Cowboys receiver Brice Butler, this while letting John Brown and Jaron Brown walk in free agency.

Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner isn’t impressed by the Cardinals’ receiver room, ranking them as the No. 31 receiving corps in the NFL.

Only a few seasons removed from a receiving corps that looked like a top-five unit with Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Floyd and John Brown, the Cardinals have seen that group crumble of late. Floyd and Brown have departed while Fitzgerald chugs on into his mid-30s. It’s gotten so bad that they actually brought in Greg Little, a former second-round pick who hasn’t taken an offensive snap in the NFL since 2014 and has 32 drops on 193 catchable passes in his career.

The Cardinals’ place on this list isn’t surprising. J.J. Nelson has shown potential to be a deep threat but hasn’t shown an ability to be an every down receiver.

Arizona’s depth chart includes many inexperienced NFL players, but it will offer the Cardinals an opportunity to play whoever performs the best.

If Kirk and Butler can impress it would take a lot of pressure off running back David Johnson, who opposing defenses will focus on trying to shut down.

Second year player Chad Williams underwhelmed during his rookie season, but given the Cardinals’ current status will be given every opportunity to succeed at the highest level.