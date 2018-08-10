Arizona Cardinals sign cornerback Tim Scott

The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Tim Scott to a one-year contract on Friday, the team announced.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound product out of North Carolina played in one game for the New York Giants last year — his only NFL game experience — after spending time on the team’s practice squad.

Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015, he has played with the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.

Scott started for North Carolina all four years of college, recording 218 tackles, eight picks and 32 passes defensed in 51 games total.

He joins a group of corners with opportunity to earn a roster spot behind starter Patrick Peterson and likely No. 2 man Jamar Taylor. Bene Benwikere, Chris Campbell and Brandon Williams are among an extended group of corners vying this preseason for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Among that group, Lou Young and Jonathan Moxey have sat out of practices at training camp due to injuries over the past week.

