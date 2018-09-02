Cardinals adding players following 53-man roster cut downs



Following player cuts on Saturday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals have started to claim players off waivers.

Tackle Blaine Clausell from the Carolina Panthers, defensive tackle Garrison Smith from the Atlanta Falcons, guard Jeremy Vujnovich of the Indianapolis Colts and defensive end Zach Moore of the Carolina Panthers have all been claimed by Arizona, the Cardinals said in a release on Sunday.

To make room, the Cardinals waived defensive end Vontarrius Dora, safety A.J. Howard and released offensive linemen Evan Boehm and Will Holden.

Following the Saturday cut downs, the Cardinals had 10 offensive lineman and nine defensive lineman. They now have an equal amount of 10 lineman on each side of the ball.

Clausell played college football at Mississippi State and has had stints on five different practice squads since 2015. He has appeared in four regular season games, three with the Redskins in 2016 and one with the Panthers in 2017.

Smith played his college football at Georgia and appeared in 11 career games all with the Seattle Seahawks. He has 14 career tackles. Smith signed with the Falcons in April 2018, but was cut on Saturday.

Vujnovich was a 16 game starter for the Indianapolis Colts last season at guard but did not make the team in 2018. The Cardinals are Vujnovich’s third NFL franchise after spending time with the Green Bay Packers and Colts.

Moore, a sixth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2014, he has appeared in 10 NFL games recording three tackles and 0.5 sacks. The Cardinals are the sixth different NFL franchise Moore has been a part of.

The Cardinals re-signed seven players to the practice squad including Alec James, Will House, Charles Kanoff, Elijhaa Penny, Pasoni Tasini, Jalen Tolliver and Andrew Vollert.

Follow @GrandpaKeebs