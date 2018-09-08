PFF: Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald makes 2018 NFL All-Veteran Team

Age is only a number, not a restriction for Arizona Cardinals timeless receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Heading into his 15th season at 35 years old, Fitz was named the No. 1 wide receiver over 30 years of age, according to Pro Football Focus.

Fitzgerald led all qualifiers last season in receptions (109), yards (1,156), explosive plays (33) and contested catches (18). With how nuanced he is as a route runner and strong he is at the catch point, the 35-year-old could produce well into his late 30s. The Cardinals third overall selection way back in 2004 is still going strong.

In year 14, Fitzgerald posted the third-highest catch percentage of his career at 67.7 percent. He was forced to adjust to a new quarterback when starter Carson Palmer suffered a broken arm midway through the season. With turmoil around him, Fitzgerald adapted and led all slot receivers with 779 yards last year.

Even if Fitzgerald loses some athleticism as time goes on, he more than makes up for it with his ability to create separation from defenders and catch whatever’s thrown his way.

Fitzgerald’s most productive game of the 2017 season came in a Week 3 loss against the Dallas Cowboys. The 6-foot-3 wideout caught 13-of-15 targets for 149 yards and a touchdown, effectively moving him to eighth in the NFL’s all-time receiving yards list. Fitzgerald’s stellar performance throughout the season skyrocketed him to third all-time by the end of the year. He now sits just 389 yards behind Terrell Owens for second place.

Also mentioned by the list is former Cardinal Calais Campbell, who spent nine seasons in Arizona. The three-time Pro Bowler is coming off of the best season of his career in Jacksonville where he finished with a career-high 14.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

He was a little more of an edge defender than interior defender this past season, but we’ll put him inside because that’s where he’s spent a majority of his career. Campbell helped turnaround the Jags defense this past season with a 91.1 overall grade. He’s graded out over 80.0 each of the last four seasons after never having done so his first six years in the league.

Arizona let Campbell walk after signing defensive end Chandler Jones to a five-year extension in the 2017 offseason. While letting go of Campbell was a difficult decision for the Cardinals’ front office, Jones has lived up to his potential in Glendale. Jones finished last season with a league-leading 17 total sack and also had two forced fumbles.