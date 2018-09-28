After Week 2, all hope seemed lost for Arizona.

But after two wins against low-caliber opponents, it doesn’t completely look that way anymore.

Following the 0-2 start, the Wildcats have won their last two games against Southern Utah and Oregon State. Arizona had a clean slate for conference play, and after one game, the Wildcats are 1-0.

While completing only nine of his 17 passes, quarterback Khalil Tate proved to be a valuable weapon behind center against the Beavers, throwing for 152 yards and two touchdowns. However, he once again didn’t use his dual threat abilities, and his longest run was of nine yards.

This week, Arizona returns home to host USC, who escaped a scare from Washington State Friday.

Essential Info

What: Arizona vs. USC

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN2

Key Storylines

Has the defense figured it out?

After allowing a combined 104 points in its first three games, Arizona showed improvement on the defensive side against Oregon State.

For the most part, the Wildcats held running back Jermar Jefferson in check, limiting him to just 82 yards on 19 carries. In Oregon State’s games against Southern Utah and Nevada, Jefferson rushed for a total of 344 yards and six touchdowns, but against the Wildcats, he didn’t find the end zone once.

As a team, the Beavers accumulated only 238 yards of offense, compared to Arizona’s 594.

This week, USC enters Tucson, and the Trojans’ offense hasn’t been exactly up to its usual standards, averaging 24.8 points per game.

Will Arizona become more disciplined?

Although the Wildcats had no trouble cruising past Oregon State, Arizona will need to stop shooting itself in the foot if it wants to compete for the Pac-12 South.

In Corvallis, the Wildcats committed seven penalties, most of which were called on the offensive line.

Perhaps the most head-scratching slew of flags came when two ineligible receiver downfield penalties were called in three plays. Later that drive, the Wildcats went on to miss a field goal.

Is Tate ever going to use his legs again?

For weeks now, fans have anticipated the return of Tate’s rushing abilities to the Arizona offense. That is yet to be seen this year.

After a 2017 campaign in which he rushed for 1,411 yards, Tate has ran for 31 yards this season. Most recently, he rushed for minus nine yards against Oregon State.

Though he’s recently picked up the pace in the air, Tate isn’t the same dual-threat weapon he was last year, and he’s easier to stop.

Earlier in the season, Tate suffered an ankle injury, and in his weekly press conference, head coach Kevin Sumlin said that is a reason for his lack of carries.

“We’ve had to make some adjustments,” Sumlin said. “Based on where he is and what we’re doing offensively, I think he’s adjusted very, very well.”

Will J.J. Taylor pick up Tate’s slack on the ground?

Following dismal performances in Arizona’s first three games, J.J. Taylor finally broke out against Oregon State. The redshirt sophomore rushed for 284 yards on 27 carries, plus two touchdowns, helping him earn Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors.

This season, Taylor is rushing for 6.7 yards per carry in his 71 attempts. With Tate rushing the ball fewer times this season, Taylor could be a viable option on the ground to pick up the slack.

Key Wildcats

OT Layth Friekh

Since returning from his two-game suspension, Layth Friekh has been a significant boost to Arizona’s offensive line. Arizona is 2-0, and Arizona’s offensive weapons have seen bigger holes and better protection with Friekh on the depth chart.

With their opponents improving in the coming weeks, the Wildcats will look to Friekh to give Tate more time in the pocket.

According to Sumlin, the unit is continuing to improve.

“We’re just getting better,” Sumlin said. “I think this team has done better with the approach of not so much (focusing on) the opponent, but about us and putting together schemes.”

LB Colin Schooler

Arizona’s defense struggled mightily in each of its first three games, but against Oregon State, the unit looked crisp. A big part of that was Colin Schooler.

In the win, Schooler recorded 10 tackles, four of which were for a loss, and hurried the opposing quarterbacks twice. This is not the first time Schooler has impressed this season, for he is tied for the FBS lead in tackles for loss with 10.0.

This week, USC’s offensive line is the most athletic Arizona has faced all season, so Schooler’s ability to swarm to the ball could play a big role in deciding this game.

“Colin is the quarterback of the defense. Knows what to do, knows how to do it now that he’s in his second year and does it at a high level every week,” Sumlin said.

Key Trojans

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Though his brothers Osiris and Equanimeous are already big names in the football world, Amon-Ra St. Brown has made a name for himself just four games into his college career.

A true freshman, St. Brown leads the team in receiving with 342 yards on 20 catches. Against Washington State, St. Brown only recorded 38 yards, but one of his catches was for 30 yards and a touchdown.

LB Cameron Smith

Many were surprised when linebacker Cameron Smith decided to stay in school for his senior season, but so far, Smith has made the most of that decision this year.

In the first four games, Smith has recorded 40 tackles, including five for a loss. Because Arizona’s offense is more than capable of creating big plays, Smith will need to make his presence known to stop a Taylor-led run game.