Eno Benjamin captures Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award

Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for his record-setting efforts in ASU’s win over Oregon State on Saturday.

Benjamin ran through, over and around the Beavers defense en route to 312 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, not to mention his three catches for 27 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Not only were his 312 rushing yards a school record, it was also good for eighth all-time in Pac-12 history and was the most in college football’s FBS division this season.

Benjamin was the first player from ASU to win the Offensive Player of the Week award this season. Kicker Brandon Ruiz won the Special Teams Player of the Week award in Week 2 after connecting on three field goals in an upset win over Michigan State.

Ugochukwu Amadi of Oregon won the Defensive Player of the Week award, while Marvell Tell III won the Special Teams Player of the Week award rounding out the Pac-12 awards for Week 5.

