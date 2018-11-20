Trivia Tuesday: NFL’s interception leaders since 2013

Once upon a time in the NFL, interceptions were commonplace.

As recently as 1980, 12 starting quarterbacks in the league had 20 or more interceptions. Heck, Richard Todd of the New York Jets threw 30.

That means defensive backs, in that era, feasted on quarterbacks. It’s not that way anymore.

Only the elite rack up big defensive interception numbers. That’s the subject of this week’s Trivia Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the 2013 season, only 25 NFL defenders have earned 14 or more interceptions, your job is to name them.

We’ve supplied you with the number of picks each player has had in that span and the teams they’ve played for.

You’ve got eight minutes on the clock…good luck!

Hint: 24 of these players are defensive backs, one is a linebacker.

* All statistics complete through NFL games of 11/18/18.





