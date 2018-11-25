Budda Baker to miss second straight game for the Cardinals

With four players already ruled out against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, three more were added to the inactive list before game time on Sunday.

Safety Budda Baker (knee), offensive lineman Colby Gossett and quarterback Charles Kanoff were ruled officially inactive for the Cardinals’ road contest.

Baker has been the biggest contributor this season as a starter in the defensive secondary.

Despite missing the Week 11 matchup against the Oakland Raiders, Baker was second on the team in combined tackles and first on the team in tackle assists.

The second-year pro will miss the second game of his career after playing in all 16 for the Cardinals last season.

Kanoff was promoted to the active roster after spending the entire season on the practice squad, but was listed as inactive.

Rookie tackle Korey Cunningham earned the second start of his career, it was announced on Friday after it was released that left tackle D.J. Humphries (knee) would be out for the game.

Safety Rudy Ford (heel), receiver Chad Williams (ankle) and linebacker Deone Bucannon (chest) were ruled out on Friday, along with Humphries.

For the Chargers seven players were added to the inactive list as defensive tackle Corey Liuget was ruled out on Friday.

Cornerback Trevor Williams (knee), cornerback Jeff Richards, defensive end Chris Landrum, center Cole Toner, tackle Trent Scott, guard Forrest Lamp and nose tackle Brandon Mebane (non injury related) were all ruled inactive by Los Angeles.

