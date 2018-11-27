Cardinals sign CBs Johnson, Rollins and release Chris Jones

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that the team has signed cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and Quinten Rollens, and released fellow cornerback Chris Jones.

In addition, the Cardinals re-signed wide receiver Jalen Tolliver to its practice squad and released defensive tackle Vincent Valentine from the practice squad.

The moves come a day after the team made a series of several roster moves, including releasing cornerback Bene Benwikere.

Johnson has played games in five different NFL seasons after being drafted by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played four seasons in San Francisco, appearing in 63 games there, starting 22. This year, he appeared in one game — not starting — for the Buffalo Bills.

Johnson played his college ball at North Carolina State.

Rollins, meanwhile, has three seasons of NFL experience and has not played a game this year. He was drafted in the second round in 2015 by Green Bay and played three seasons with the Packers, accumulating 16 passes defensed and 85 tackles in 33 games played, 15 of them starts.

