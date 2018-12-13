ASU’s Luguentz Dort pressing Duke duo for title of top frosh

Having already won a Pac-12 Player of the Week award as just two weeks into his freshman season, Arizona State guard Luguentz Dort is starting to make some noise on the national college basketball scene.

CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander and Kyle Boone ranked Dort as the third best freshman in the nation behind top-five NBA Draft prospects Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett from Duke.

His showing against No. 7-ranked Nevada on Saturday added to the freshman’s already impressive resume, according to Norlander and Boone.

Luguentz Dort showed well for himself in that tilt from the get-go, but it wasn’t enough to get over against a national championship contender. The Sun Devil frosh wound up with 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting and held his own against a team stacked with talent and experience.

Dort’s honors have also included an MVP performance in the MGM Resorts main Event in Las Vegas, as he led the Sun Devils to a tournament championship.

The Montreal-native was also named the NCAA Player of the Week by Andy Katz following the late-November tournament run.

Dort is averaging 22.0 points, 6.3 rebound and 2.3 assists per game on the season. He was the first ASU freshman to win a Pac-12 Player of the Week award since James Harden in 2008.

