Arizona Sports NFL Mock Draft Tracker: Who’s next for the Cardinals?

We’re looking ahead to the 2019 NFL season — which is a moral imperative for fans of the Arizona Cardinals based on how the 2018 season went.

The Cardinals figure to have a top-five pick in the first round for the first time since 2011 — the year they landed cornerback Patrick Peterson out of LSU with the fifth overall selection.

With so many areas of need, the draft process should be an interesting one for the Arizona front office from now until April 25th when the proceedings get underway in Nashville, Tenn.

We’ll keep you abreast of all the latest articles projecting what the Cardinals could do with their pick until it’s announced by Roger Goodell.

Arizona Sports 2019 NFL Mock Draft Tracker

* Denotes projection was published before official 2019 draft order was determined.

