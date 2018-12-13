Arizona Sports NFL Mock Draft Tracker: Who’s next for the Cardinals?
We’re looking ahead to the 2019 NFL season — which is a moral imperative for fans of the Arizona Cardinals based on how the 2018 season went.
The Cardinals figure to have a top-five pick in the first round for the first time since 2011 — the year they landed cornerback Patrick Peterson out of LSU with the fifth overall selection.
With so many areas of need, the draft process should be an interesting one for the Arizona front office from now until April 25th when the proceedings get underway in Nashville, Tenn.
We’ll keep you abreast of all the latest articles projecting what the Cardinals could do with their pick until it’s announced by Roger Goodell.
Arizona Sports 2019 NFL Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Outlet
|Author
|Link
|Cardinals’ 1st round pick
|Dec 13
|The Big Lead
|Henry McKenna
|2019 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Giants, Packers Find QB Successors
|Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State (1)*
|Dec 13
|WalterFootball.com
|Staff
|2019 NFL Mock Draft
|Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama (2)*
|Dec 12
|ESPN
|Todd McShay
|Todd McShay’s 2019 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: First-round picks
|Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State (1st)*
|Dec 4
|CBS Sports
|Ryan Wilson
|2019 NFL Mock Draft: Bengals find Andy Dalton’s replacement; Pats target Alabama TE in post-Gronk world
|Greedy Williams, CB, LSU (4th)*
* Denotes projection was published before official 2019 draft order was determined.
