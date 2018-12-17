The Arizona State Sun Devils climbed to 18th in the Associated Press college basketball top-25 poll after a win Saturday over Georgia.

ASU was ranked 20th in the poll the last two weeks and inched up in the latest rankings released on Monday. The victory over Georgia followed up the team’s first loss of the year, to No. 6 Nevada.

Against Georgia, Bobby Hurley’s team fell behind 47-33 at halftime but rallied thanks to freshman Luguentz Dort, who scored the go-ahead bucket with 11 seconds left and then hit a free throw after stealing the ball to complete the 76-74 win.

Point guard Remy Martin led ASU with 21 points, five assists and three steals as the team moved to 8-1 on the year.

Arizona State next faces Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday night before hosting the No. 1-ranked Kansas Jayhawks at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night.

Both of those games can be heard on ESPN 620 AM.

In the latest AP poll, the Sun Devils jumped previous No. 19-ranked Kentucky, which beat Utah 88-61 on Saturday, as well as Villanova, which was upset by Penn and then lost by three points to Kansas this past week. Villanova fell out of the top-25 rankings.

Atop the poll after Kansas are No. 2 Duke, followed by Tennessee, Michigan and Virginia.

