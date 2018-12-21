The 5: A look at ASU’s last 5 games against top 5 teams

They are referred to as blue bloods in college basketball.

Perennial powerhouse programs that regularly top the polls, contend for conference championships and land the nation’s best recruits.

Arizona State will face one of those programs on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe when No. 1 ranked Kansas rolls into town.

It will be the fifth time since joining the Pac-10 that the Sun Devils will tip off against a top five team and surprisingly, none of those five games were against a conference opponent.

In fact, all five games came against just two teams – Kansas and Kentucky.

Their primary team colors? Blue.

Here is how ASU fared in those five games, which date back to Dec. 22, 1989:

No. 16 ASU 95, No. 2 Kansas 85 (Dec. 10, 2017)

The game last year against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse was the only win ASU has earned against a top five opponent since joining the Pac-10.

ASU went down 15-2 to start the game but came roaring back in the second half to score the most points against Kansas on their home court since 1989.

Remy Martin poured in 21 points, shooting 8-for-11 from the floor and adding five steals. Can he duplicate his performance for ASU on Saturday?

No. 1 Kentucky 115, ASU 69 (Nov. 28, 2016 in Bahamas)

The Sun Devils struggled to keep pace with the ultra-athletic, John Calipari-led Wildcats in the annual Bahamas Thanksgiving tournament.

Current Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk led Kentucky with 23 points, while current Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox became the second player in school history to post a triple-double for the Wildcats.

The Sun Devils had a balanced scoring attack with all five starters finishing in double figures but could only muster six bench points, all scored by Kodi Justice on two three pointers.

No. 5 Kentucky 72, ASU 58 (Dec. 12, 2015)

ASU trailed by just one point at halftime on the road, but it was all Kentucky after that.

Former Phoenix Sun Tyler Ulis led Kentucky with six assists and two three pointers, finishing with 12 points.

Current Denver Nugget Jamal Murray led all scorers with 17 points for the Wildcats.

Tra Holder paced ASU with 15 points while Justice had 12 points off the bench but coughed up five turnovers.

No. 2 Kansas 90, ASU 88 OT (Nov. 26, 1997 at Madison Square Garden)

In the semi finals of the Preseason NIT Tournament at Madison Square Garden, the Sun Devils stayed right with No. 2 Kansas and came as close as possible to the upset.

A three pointer by ASU’s Eddie House with 6.6 seconds left in regulation sent the game into overtime.

The Sun Devils took an 88-85 lead with 1:14 remaining in OT, but they were unable to hang on.

Two Paul Pierce free throws for the Jayhawks and a Billy Thomas three gave Kansas the lead for good down the stretch.

No. 2 Kansas 90, ASU 67 (Dec. 22, 1989)

It was Roy Williams’ second season as the head coach of the Jayhawks, who started the season 19-0.

Alex Austin led the Sun Devils in scoring that season while big man Isaac Austin was the only Sun Devil to make a splash in the NBA after spending his last two years in Tempe as a JUCO transfer.

Kansas was led by Kevin Pritchard, Mark Randall and Rick Calloway who all enjoyed NBA careers.

