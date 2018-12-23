Viral tweet could lead to awkward tattoo after ASU upsets Kansas
Funny how one simple, little tweet can be so life changing.
Early before Arizona State tipped off against top-ranked Kansas on Saturday night, one man tweeted that he would get a tattoo on his butt if the Sun Devils pulled off the upset.
The tweet went viral and 388 retweets and 1.8 thousand likes later, Czerwinski might be in the market for a local tattoo artist.
If ASU beats Kansas tonight…. I will get “Bobby ******* Hurley” tatted on my butt. That is all. Go Devils.
— Tommy Czerwinski (@sirwinsk) December 22, 2018
When ASU finally did pull off the 80-76 upset, the tweet was picked up by many local celebrities, athletes and the ASU basketball twitter account with most holding Tommy accountable for his words.
Ohhhhhh Tommmy!!!!!! https://t.co/WA8c4vvxZl
— Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) December 23, 2018
……WAITING TOMMY. #IGot5OnIt 👿 https://t.co/SgqFmsEypH
— Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) December 23, 2018
Time and place? 🤔 https://t.co/jLaPdkfeWQ
— Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) December 23, 2018
Get a spot ready! pic.twitter.com/oj54pPEddp
— Joey Artigue (@Joey_Artigue) December 23, 2018
Czerwinski tweeted later in the night that he was looking at setting up a date and time later this week.
Will keep you posted! Thank you for coming through tonight! https://t.co/so8oBNrOUx
— Tommy Czerwinski (@sirwinsk) December 23, 2018
And just like that, Tommy’s butt might never be the same.