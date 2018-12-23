Viral tweet could lead to awkward tattoo after ASU upsets Kansas

Funny how one simple, little tweet can be so life changing.

Early before Arizona State tipped off against top-ranked Kansas on Saturday night, one man tweeted that he would get a tattoo on his butt if the Sun Devils pulled off the upset.

If ASU beats Kansas tonight…. I will get “Bobby ******* Hurley” tatted on my butt. That is all. Go Devils. — Tommy Czerwinski (@sirwinsk) December 22, 2018

The tweet went viral and 388 retweets and 1.8 thousand likes later, Czerwinski might be in the market for a local tattoo artist.

When ASU finally did pull off the 80-76 upset, the tweet was picked up by many local celebrities, athletes and the ASU basketball twitter account with most holding Tommy accountable for his words.

Time and place? 🤔 https://t.co/jLaPdkfeWQ — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) December 23, 2018

Get a spot ready! pic.twitter.com/oj54pPEddp — Joey Artigue (@Joey_Artigue) December 23, 2018

Czerwinski tweeted later in the night that he was looking at setting up a date and time later this week.

Will keep you posted! Thank you for coming through tonight! https://t.co/so8oBNrOUx — Tommy Czerwinski (@sirwinsk) December 23, 2018

And just like that, Tommy’s butt might never be the same.

