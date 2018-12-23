x
Share this story...
Latest News
Haboob Blogs

Viral tweet could lead to awkward tattoo after ASU upsets Kansas

By |
UPDATED: December 23, 2018 at 12:00 pm
Arizona State guard Luguentz Dort (0) drives on Kansas guard Devon Dotson (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State won 80-76. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Funny how one simple, little tweet can be so life changing.

Early before Arizona State tipped off against top-ranked Kansas on Saturday night, one man tweeted that he would get a tattoo on his butt if the Sun Devils pulled off the upset.

Related Links
The tweet went viral and 388 retweets and 1.8 thousand likes later, Czerwinski might be in the market for a local tattoo artist.

When ASU finally did pull off the 80-76 upset, the tweet was picked up by many local celebrities, athletes and the ASU basketball twitter account with most holding Tommy accountable for his words.

Czerwinski tweeted later in the night that he was looking at setting up a date and time later this week.

And just like that, Tommy’s butt might never be the same.

Top Stories
Most Popular