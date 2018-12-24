ASU basketball’s Rob Edwards named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Rob Edwards’ most productive week as a Sun Devil didn’t go unnoticed.

Edwards received the holiday gift of being named the Pac-12’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday following strong performances against Vanderbilt and then-No. 1 Kansas.

It is the first Pac-12 weekly honor for Edwards, the transfer guard from Detroit, and fourth in seven weeks for the Sun Devils.

Edwards averaged 14.5 points per game on 50 percent shooting — 56 percent from 3-point land — off the bench in the two games.

The redshirt junior had a then-season high 14 points on Monday against Vanderbilt, but really earned the award for his performance against Kansas.

Edwards was huge for the Sun Devils in the decisive second half, scoring 13 of his 15 points after halftime.

It was Edwards’ 3-pointer with 2:23 left that gave ASU its first lead and he hit two free throws in the final 10 seconds to secure the victory.

The No. 17 Sun Devils (8-2) return to action on Saturday at home against Princeton at 2 p.m.

Follow @DannyShapiro13