Lucky 18: Arizona State preparing for more than just spring game

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona State Sun Devils haven’t even finished up spring ball, but the mentality inside the walls of Sun Devil Stadium already has a championship vibe.

And it all starts with a number.

“The most important number around here right now is 18. We’re trying to win our 18th conference championship,” defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Danny Gonzales said after spring practice on Wednesday. “We’ve got the longest drought between championships since 1931, between the Border [Conference], the WAC and the Pac, so we’ve got to end that.

“They know the number is 18. They are going to get tired of hearing it, because we want to get that number up to 25 and you can’t do 25 if you don’t do 18. That’s the goal and that’s going to be the mindset from here on going forward … 14 weeks to get to 18.”

With 17 conference championships in program history, the Sun Devils of today are looking to return to the conference championship conversation, and stay there.

Reaching 18 also comes with a potential shot at four. As in, being one of the last four teams standing in college football.

“Coach [Herm Edwards] says it all the time, our goal is to win the Pac-12 championship,” Gonzales said. “If you win the Pac-12 championship and you do things right, you’re going to be in contention for the CFP, you’re going to get a chance to get back to the Rose Bowl.”

Using examples of former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and former Alabama QB Jalen Hurts, who is now at Georgia, Gonzales knows the signal caller represents a big piece to the championship puzzle.

“It all starts, going back to a quarterback changes everything,” Gonzales said. “I hope one of these four is the most special quarterback that we had in Arizona State history.”

The ASU quarterback battle rages on

Ever since the four ASU quarterbacks first met on campus, it’s been an ongoing competition.

While the questions still loom as to whom will take over the starting role, offensive coordinator Rob Likens is focusing on the little things with spring ball wrapping up.

“I just really wanted to concentrate on which quarterback is making the right decisions on 3rd-and-3, 4th-and-4,” Likens said. “Is the quarterback looking the right way? That’s are the things I’m more concerned with.”

With three freshmen quarterbacks in Ethan Long, Jayden Daniels and Joey Yellen, and one returning player in Dillon Sterling-Cole, the Sun Devils have a tall task ahead of them.

Especially Likens.

“You know what these guys do to me?” Likens said when asked about the QB battle. “They get under my skin because every time a guy has a bad day, he turns around and has a good day and the guy who had the good day turns around and you go, ‘dang it.’

“But I thought we were going to get to a point — because I just didn’t anticipate all the injuries and all that stuff — where I would walk out of here with two guys in my mind and that was it. But it’s kinda not the case right now.”

Even in the leadership category, Likens can’t pick a clear winner.

While Long has a Tim Tebow-esque mentality, Yellen can put the football in spots that make his teammates excited to go out and play, Likens said. Daniels can make guys miss in the open field and make the throws, while Sterling-Cole brings that natural leadership and veteran presence, the OC added.

Thursday’s spring game won’t have all the flash that ASU is planning on bringing to the offense, but for Likens it’s a good measuring stick as he narrows down his choice.

“I’ve got a good idea. I mean, I feel pretty good about where the decision is headed,” Likens said. “It was good that we did this, it was good that we gave all four guys a deal and we feel pretty good about where it’s headed.”

ASU wraps up its 15-practice spring with the Sun Devils’ annual Maroon & Gold Practice at Sun Devil Stadium on Thursday at 7 p.m.

