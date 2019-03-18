The Arizona Cardinals signed defensive back Josh Shaw to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

A fourth-round pick in 2015, Shaw made 14 starts in 47 appearances with the Cincinnati Bengals over his first three NFL seasons, recording 115 tackles playing at both safety and cornerback. He posted seven passes defensed and one interception in that span.

Shaw reached an injury settlement with the Bengals in September and appeared in four games each for the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He made 12 combined tackles, one for loss.

Shaw should compete for a roster spot as the Cardinals search for more bodies at defensive back. They signed former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford to a multi-year deal that placed him next to Pro Bowl corner Patrick Peterson, but the depth chart is unclear after that.

With safety Antoine Bethea released and safety Tre Boston still a free agent, it appears Arizona has holes to fill at its nickel spot. Shaw presumably will compete for a role with returning vet David Amerson and younger cornerbacks Brandon Williams, Deatrick Nichols, Jonathan Moxey and Chris Jones all returning.

D.J. Swearinger is expected to be joined on the backend by Budda Baker to fill in for the vacancies at safety. Baker is expected to shift to a true safety spot after playing as a slot defender in 2018.

Follow @kzimmermanaz