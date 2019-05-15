Former Kentucky guard Jemarl Baker Jr. announces commitment to UA
Former Kentucky guard Jemarl Baker Jr. announced on Twitter on Tuesday he would transfer to the Arizona Wildcats.
Baker Jr. appeared in 28 games for Kentucky during the 2018-19 season, averaging 2.3 points per game in nine minutes per game in a reserve role.
Baker Jr. will have to sit out the 2019-20 season because of NCAA transfer rules.
The guard used his redshirt season in 2017-18, so he will have two years of eligibility for the Wildcats.
New Beginnings, 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BGpRFrpaqD
— Jemarl Baker Jr. (@jemarlbakerjr) May 15, 2019
Baker Jr. was a four-star recruit and the No. 73 overall prospect in the 2017 recruiting class.
He has familiarity with both of Arizona’s five-star recruits from the 2019 class, Nico Mannion and Josh Green.
Baker Jr. played for West Coast Elite on the AAU circuit, the same program as Mannion and Green.
He chose Kentucky out of high school over Marquette, Oregon and Arizona.
