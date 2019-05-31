Arizona basketball releases 2019-20 non-conference schedule

Arizona men’s basketball released its 2019-20 non-conference schedule on Thursday.

The Wildcats will play up to 14 non-conference games depending upon how far the team goes in the Wooden Legacy Tournament in Anaheim, Calif. Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.

Arizona will play its first seven games of the 2019-20 campaign in Tucson and will host a total of nine games before entering Pac-12 conference play.

The Wildcats will only play one true road game against Baylor in Waco, Texas on Dec. 7 as Arizona will play up to four games at a neutral site.

The most notable game comes against the Gonzaga Bulldogs as the Wildcats will host Gonzaga in Tucson on Dec. 14.

Gonzaga has made the NCAA tournament every year since 1999 (21 consecutive years).

In each of the last the five seasons, the Bulldogs have made the Sweet 16 that includes three Elite Eight appearances and a National Championship Game loss to North Carolina in 2017.

Arizona will also host Northern Arizona on Nov. 6.

The Wildcats’ 2018-19 season was its worst since head coach Sean Miller’s first year at the helm in 2009 in which the team failed to reach the postseason.

Arizona finished with a 17-15 overall record and an 8-10 conference record, resulting in a ninth-place finish in the Pac-12 and snapping the team’s six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances streak.

