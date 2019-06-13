Report: Free agent defensive end Andre Branch visiting Cardinals

Free agent defensive end Andre Branch is reportedly visiting with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Branch, 29, is a seven-year veteran who was drafted in the second round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2012 NFL Draft.

After his four-year deal with the Jaguars sent him to free agency, he played for one year with the Miami Dolphins. He had the best year of his career, starting 11 of 16 games with 49 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

That led to the Dolphins giving Branch a three-year, $24 million extension in March of 2017, an extension in which Miami would only see two seasons out of after releasing him this past March.

In 2018, Branch played behind Robert Quinn and Cameron Wake, registering at least half a game’s snaps in 10 appearances.

At the defensive end position, the Cardinals have free agent signing Darius Philon and the returning but currently injured Robert Nkemdiche, along with third-round pick Zach Allen. In defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s 3-4 scheme of pass rushers, Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs expect to lead the charge as outside linebackers.

