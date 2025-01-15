Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CONTESTS

Ultra Suns Fan Giveaway

Jan 15, 2025, 9:35 AM | Updated: 9:37 am

Promotions's Profile Picture

BY PROMOTIONS


Arizona Sports

Contests

...

Promotions

Ultra Suns Fan Giveaway

Register for your chance to win four (4) lower-level tickets to see the Suns take on the Warriors on April 8, plus a pre-game experience courtesy of Michelob Ultra!

8 hours ago

...

Promotions

Win tickets to Players Trust Playmakers Classic

The Players Trust will host its third annual Playmakers Classic, presented by Fanatics, on February 18 at Warehouse215. The event will feature MLB players, including Diamondbacks stars Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen, and Gabriel Moreno, as well as legends, casino games, a golf simulator, a silent auction, and more. Register for your chance to win tickets!!

2 days ago

...

Promotions

Win Extra Innings Festival tickets!

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM is giving you the chance to experience Extra Innings Festival! You’ll see performances by The Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, Kings of Leon, Megan Moroney and many more on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and March 1! Register now for your chance to win tickets.

7 days ago

...

Promotions

Win tickets to the WM Phoenix Open

The People's Open is back! Register for your chance to win tickets to the Greatest Show on Grass! One lucky Grand Prize winner will receive a pair of one-day Members Club Passes!

7 days ago

...

Promotions

Win ASU Men’s Basketball tickets

Win tickets to see ASU Men's Basketball take on top-ranked Iowa State on January 25!

8 days ago

...

Promotions

Win tickets to the Renaissance Festival

Huzzah! Huzzah! The 37th Annual Renaissance Festival returns on February 1st! Experience thrilling Jousting Tournaments, an Arts & Crafts Fair, a Feast, and so much more in this fun-filled, all-day family adventure. Register now for your chance to win tickets!!

11 days ago

Ultra Suns Fan Giveaway