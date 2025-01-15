Ultra Suns Fan Giveaway
Jan 15, 2025, 9:35 AM | Updated: 9:37 am
Register for your chance to win four (4) lower-level tickets to see the Suns take on the Warriors on April 8, plus a pre-game experience courtesy of Michelob Ultra!
8 hours ago
The Players Trust will host its third annual Playmakers Classic, presented by Fanatics, on February 18 at Warehouse215. The event will feature MLB players, including Diamondbacks stars Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen, and Gabriel Moreno, as well as legends, casino games, a golf simulator, a silent auction, and more. Register for your chance to win tickets!!
2 days ago
Arizona Sports 98.7 FM is giving you the chance to experience Extra Innings Festival! You’ll see performances by The Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, Kings of Leon, Megan Moroney and many more on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and March 1! Register now for your chance to win tickets.
7 days ago
The People's Open is back! Register for your chance to win tickets to the Greatest Show on Grass! One lucky Grand Prize winner will receive a pair of one-day Members Club Passes!
7 days ago
Win tickets to see ASU Men's Basketball take on top-ranked Iowa State on January 25!
8 days ago
Huzzah! Huzzah! The 37th Annual Renaissance Festival returns on February 1st! Experience thrilling Jousting Tournaments, an Arts & Crafts Fair, a Feast, and so much more in this fun-filled, all-day family adventure. Register now for your chance to win tickets!!
11 days ago