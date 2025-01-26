Close
GCU secures fourth straight double-digit win in Utah Tech road victory

Jan 26, 2025, 8:51 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — JaKobe Coles’ 18 points helped GCU defeat Utah Tech 79-66 on Saturday night.

Grand Canyon has now won four straight dating back to a 30-point win over Abilene Christian on Jan. 16, also knocking off Tarleton State and Southern Utah. All have come by double digits.

Coles also had eight rebounds for the Antelopes (15-5, 5-1 Western Athletic Conference). Rayshon Harrison scored 13 points while going 3 of 4 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Duke Brennan shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the foul line to finish with 12 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

It was the third straight game reigning WAC Player of the Year Tyon Grant-Foster has come off the bench, and he had a three-game stretch off the bench in December. Over both stretches, it’s been transfer guard Makaih Williams replacing him in the starting lineup.

Including a game Grant-Foster missed due to an illness during the recent stretch, Williams has averaged 7.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game over his seven most recent starts.

Beon Riley led the way for the Trailblazers (6-14, 2-3) with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Hakim Byrd added 11 points for Utah Tech. Madiba Owona also put up eight points and four assists.

