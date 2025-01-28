Arizona Diamondbacks fans can get one of their first looks at recently acquired pitcher Corbin Burnes when he tees it up for the Annexus Pro-Am at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open next week.

Joining Burnes on the course will be fellow D-backs pitcher Zac Gallen and manager Torey Lovullo. This will mark Gallen’s third appearance at the Pro-Am, which takes place Feb. 5, and Lovullo’s second.

“This year, we’re thrilled to have Zac, Corbin and Torey join the pro-am lineup,” tournament chairman Matt Mooney said in a Tuesday press release.

“Zac and Torey have played before, so they have an idea what to expect, but we’re looking forward to watching Corbin handle the 16th hole for the first time.”

Burnes is set to embark on his first season as a Diamondback after the organization acquired the starting pitcher this offseason. He is coming off a 15-9 mark with a 2.92 ERA and 1.096 WHIP across 194.1 innings pitched.

Gallen meanwhile is coming off his sixth season with the D-backs where he went 14-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 1.264 WHIP.

Lovullo is readying himself for his ninth season as the team’s skipper.

Who else is playing in the Annexus Pro-Am at the WM Phoenix Open?

The trio of Diamondbacks mark the latest participants for the upcoming Pro-Am.

They join Arizona Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald, former soccer star Carli Lloyd and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber with more names expected to be released ahead of next week’s festivities.

Follow @Tdrake4sports