Major League Baseball announced the schedule for 2025 Spring Breakout on Thursday. Just like last season’s inaugural event, the spring training games will showcase top prospects from all 30 organizations in Arizona and Florida.

The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals on March 14 at 5:10 p.m. from Salt River Fields. The game could feature the Diamondbacks’ top prospect in shortstop Jordan Lawlar, who missed most of last season with thumb and hamstring injuries. Lawlar in Triple-A Reno last season batted .367 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 12 games with 58 plate appearances.

Other top-ranked Diamondbacks prospects to watch include outfielder Druw Jones, infielder Tommy Troy and 2024 first-round pick, Slade Caldwell. The 18-year-old outfielder led his Arkansas high school team to the 5A state championship in 2024 and also went back-to-back in securing high school player of the year.

The fourth ranked prospect in the D-backs’ system, outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt, who was the 31st overall pick in 2024, played 14 games for Single-A Visalia. He slashed .273/.485/.318 with seven RBIs.

Right-handed pitcher Yilber Diaz, who saw a fast rise from Double-A to the major leagues in 2024, will try to show he deserves a spot in Arizona’s starting rotation in the future this season. The 24-year-old pitched in seven MLB games last season, starting in four of those contests. Diaz went 1-1 with a 3.81 ERA, allowing 13 runs while striking out 19. He posted a 1.37 WHIP in 28.1 innings.

The Royals will feature their top prospect and 17th rated prospect by MLB Pipeline, first baseman Jac Caglianone.

Caglianone played 29 games in High-A for the Quad Cities River Bandits and batted .241 with two home runs and 14 RBIs. Caglianone was a two-way star for the Florida Gators in 2024 and won the John Olerud Award, given to college baseball’s best hitter/pitcher.

Fans will get to see future Diamondbacks in a setting they usually would not experience during a normal spring training game.

Spring Breakout kicks off with the first game taking place on March 13 between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Charlotte Sports Park in Florida.

2025 Spring Breakout schedule



Thursday, March 13

Red Sox @ Rays

Cubs @ Dodgers

Friday, March 14

Cardinals @ Marlins

Pirates @ Phillies

Nationals @ Astros

Athletics @ Padres

Mariners @ Guardians

Royals @ Diamondbacks

Saturday, March 15

Twins @ Blue Jays

Yankees @ Orioles

Rangers @ Giants

Angels @ Cubs

Sunday, March 16

Tigers @ Braves

Mets @ Nationals

Rockies @ White Sox

Reds @ Brewers