

Filling needs with all-stars was the route the Arizona Diamondbacks have taken this winter, earning an A from ESPN’s David Schoenfield in his mid-offseason grades.

The Diamondbacks entered the offseason with three big needs, according to Schoenfield: starting pitching, first base and bullpen.

The Diamondbacks came out of nowhere to sign the top starting pitcher available in Burnes, who should provide an immediate boost to a rotation that ranked 27th in the majors in ERA last season.

Burnes on Wednesday told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo he has adjusted his approach on the mound to battle a dip in strikeout rate and maintain longevity, having turned 30 years old in October.

“I’ve learned over the years, obviously off of 2021 with the Cy Young I had all the punch outs … but for me, I found more value in being able to go deep into games and throw more innings,” Burnes said. “It doesn’t matter, an out is an out. If I strike the guy out, if I get a ground ball at shortstop, it’s the same. So strikeouts are going to take at least three pitches where I know I can get a ground out on one pitch.

“So it’s just being smart, being efficient, having the situations where you know you can get the strikeout. Going out and striking out the side is beautiful and glamorous in the second inning of the baseball game, but you might throw 18 to 20 pitches. Or if I can go out and do it in six, it allows me to go that much deeper in the game and allow that bullpen to stay rested and just kind of puts the team in a better spot overall.”

Arizona suffered a big loss with Christian Walker’s departure to the Houston Astros, but it replaced him with All-Star slugger Josh Naylor.

When Walker signed with the Astros, the front office moved quickly to acquire Naylor without giving up much. He’s just a one-year fix unless they sign him to an extension, but he should replace Walker’s offense (but without the same Gold Glove defense).

The additions have put the D-backs in position for a return to the postseason after missing it last year, Schoenfield wrote. The only remaining tasks before spring ball, he added, include a potential Jordan Montgomery trade or the addition of a relief pitcher.

How have the Diamondbacks’ NL West foes fared this offseason?

In the story published prior to star Japanese superstar pitcher Roki Sosaki signing with the Los Angles Dodgers, Schoenfield wrote it was the only thing keeping the Dodgers from an A+.

Los Angeles’ addition of Blake Snell had already bolstered its starting pitching, and adding Michael Conforto while retaining Teoscar Hernandez shored up an outfield that entered the offseason with question marks.

The other three teams have had much less impressive winters, with the San Francisco Giants earning a C+, the Colorado Rockies a D- and the San Diego Padres an F.

The San Diego Padres were one of the teams that missed out on the Sasaki sweepstakes, and the San Francisco Giants losing Snell to the Dodgers only magnified the gap between the haves and the have-nots.

Meanwhile there’s a Padres ownership lawsuit in progress, Schoenfield notes, and they could still lose 2024 All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar, who could net money “perhaps out of their price range.”

The Giants and Colorado Rockies joined San Diego on the lower end of grades and circled as potential landing spots for All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso, whose situation with the New York Mets has reportedly deteriorated.

San Francisco is in a bit better of a position due to its starting rotation, which added Justin Verlander. The Giants also added shortstop Willy Adames, who smashed 32 home runs with 112 RBIs for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024.