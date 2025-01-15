The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to terms with 21 amateur international signees on Wednesday, headlined by Dominican outfielder Elian De La Cruz.

Wednesday kicked off the latest international signing period, opening the window for amateur international free agents to sign with MLB teams.

De La Cruz, a 17-year-old right-handed outfielder from the Dominican Republic, agreed to a $1.1 million signing bonus, Baseball America’s Ben Badler reported.

FanGraphs ranked De La Cruz No. 33 in the 2025 international free agent class, and MLB Pipeline has him at No. 27 with 55-grade (above average) power and arm strength on the 80-grade scale.

MLB insider Francys Romero ranked him No. 28 due to his power potential:

According to several scouts, he is an outfielder with impressive instincts for the game. I’ve included him in this list because his power could become a significant asset in the future, and he has excellent potential for further physical development. His arm is rated between 50-55 on the 80 scale. While he still needs to refine his plate discipline, De La Cruz is undeniably a legitimate prospect in this class.

Each team is designated a bonus pool at the start of each international signing period, as smaller-revenue teams receive a higher spending cap. Teams can also trade or acquire international bonus pool money, similar to compensation draft picks.

The Diamondbacks entered 2025 with $6,908,600 to spend, the second-highest allotment with the Guardians, Orioles, Pirates, Rockies and Royals. The Athletics, Brewers, Mariners, Marlins, Rays, Reds, Tigers and Twins had bonus pools of $7,555,500, while the other end of the spectrum includes the Dodgers and Giants at $5,146,200.

Starting pitcher Roki Sasaki headlines this year’s class as a 23-year-old pitching phenom from Japan, who reportedly picked the Dodgers, Padres and Blue Jays as his three finalists.

Who did the Diamondbacks sign as international free agents?

Malvin Baez, RHP, Villa Verde, Dominican Republic

Juan Brima, SS, Cotui, Dominican Republic

Alam Bruno, SS, Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic

Johan Calcano, RHP, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Elian De La Cruz, OF, La Vega, Dominican Republic

Mayki De La Rosa, CF, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Feliz Genao, 3B, Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic

Santiago Gil, C, Caracas, Venezuela

Rodrigo Gonzalez, SS, Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela

Yaury Jimenez, RHP, Peravia, Dominican Republic

Albert Medina, OF, Carupano, Venezuela

Ismael Mejia, C, Carrizal, Venezuela

Jeshua Mendez, C, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Daonil Montero, SS, Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic

Jose Pitre, CF, Guayana, Venezuela

Eybert Sanchez, SS, Maracay, Venezuela

Victor Santana, 3B, Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic

Angel Suarez, SS, Higuerote, Venezuela

Ronny Suarez, CF, Barlovento, Venezuela

Miguel Valdez, LHP, Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic

Keivan Vasquez, LHP, Higuey, Dominican Republic

Dominican OF Maiky De La Rosa has officially signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bonus deal: $600,000. Trained by Cacoon Academy. pic.twitter.com/S0tUUd4M1G — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) January 15, 2025

The Diamondbacks’ top international free agent of 2024 was Dominican outfielder Adriel Radney, whom MLB Pipeline ranked No. 10 in his class. He was Arizona’s No. 15 prospect at the end of last season after playing in the Dominican Summer League, per Pipeline.

International free agent success stories on Arizona’s active roster include shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (2016) and relief pitcher Justin Martinez (2019), both of whom the D-backs signed as teenagers from the Dominican Republic. Ketel Marte (D.R.), Eugenio Suarez (Venezuela) and Gabriel Moreno (Venezuela) are among players signed by and developed in other farm systems before the D-backs traded for them.

The Diamondbacks this offseason unveiled their new Dominican academy at the Las Américas Complex in Boca Chico with an education center and lighted ballfields for their prospects.

Diamondbacks announce player development staff

On Tuesday, the D-backs revealed their 2025 player development coaching staff, overseen by director of player development Chris Slivka. Slivka is in his first season as farm director after Shaun Larkin transitioned into a new role as third base coach.

Former big leaguer Nick Evans is Slivka’s assistant farm director, while Rick Short is Arizona field coordinator.

Jeff Gardner takes over as Triple-A Reno’s manager for Blake Lalli. Jeff Bajenaru and Doug Drabek return as pitching coaches, Terrmel Sledge is the hitting coach and Shawn Roof the bench coach.

Javier Colina will manager Double-A Amarillo, Mark Reed will skipper High-A Hillsboro and Dee Garner remains the manager at Single-A Visalia.

The full staff is listed online.

