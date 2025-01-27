Close
Heat expect Jimmy Butler to return from suspension, again

Jan 27, 2025, 8:07 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler is back from suspension. Again.

Butler is expected to play for the Miami Heat against the Orlando Magic on Monday night, after completing his second suspension of the month. He was suspended for Miami’s most recent two games after missing a team flight to Milwaukee last week.

Butler has missed 14 of Miami’s last 19 games entering Monday, including nine of the last 12 because of the suspensions — the first a seven-game ban for conduct that the team deemed detrimental, followed by the two-game suspension.

Butler wants a trade — reportedly favoring the Phoenix Suns as a landing spot — and Miami is trying to comply. But moving Butler and his $48.8 million salary this season is likely going to be more complicated that it would have been in past seasons, largely because of the league’s aprons — salary levels installed as part of the new collective bargaining agreement that restrict the ways bigger-spending teams can make certain moves.

It has been a saga that has lasted now for nearly two months and figures to come to a head — one way or another — over the next week and a half. The NBA’s trade deadline is Feb. 6, which means Monday could be one of the final times Butler plays a home game in Miami.

The Heat next play at home on Wednesday against Cleveland. After that, they leave for a four-game road trip to San Antonio, Chicago, Philadelphia and Brooklyn — that Nets game getting played on Feb. 7, one day after the deadline.

Butler has said repeatedly throughout this process that he still loves Miami, in the off-the-court sense.

“I love this city with everything that I have,” he said this weekend while appearing at a padel tournament that he co-chaired.

The issue, for him, is with the team.

Butler became eligible last summer for a two-year, $113 million extension that the Heat have not offered him. Heat president Pat Riley said after last season that the team had reservations about such a deal since Butler has missed about one of every four Miami games since he joined the team.

Butler entered the season saying he was not upset about the extension not getting done. It appears that stance changed in recent weeks, and the team announced earlier this month that Butler asked for a trade — something he cannot do publicly by league rule.

Butler is averaging 17 points per game this season. He had one of the best statistical games in Heat history against Detroit on Dec. 16 — 35 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists.

In six appearances entering Monday since then, including one where he departed in the first quarter with an illness, Butler is averaging 9.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Why is a Jimmy Butler trade difficult for the Suns?

By Kevin Zimmerman

The Suns could potentially trade Bradley Beal for Butler and a smaller salary coming back Phoenix’s way. But for the Heat, that would prolong their salary cap nightmare.

Miami taking on Beal’s $53.7 million owed next year and $57.1 million player option for 2026-27 only kicks the can down the road, something the Heat likely don’t want facing a repeater tax penalty.

It would seem the Heat and Riley have the leverage to risk Butler opting into the $52.4 million left on his contract. That arguably could offer better financial flexibility over taking any trade package from Phoenix, even if the Suns burn a few second-round picks or that 2031 first-rounder available to trade.

In short, it appears like the Suns and Heat would require at least three teams to find a workable Butler trade.

Phoenix has lined up the possibility of navigating a multi-team trade by dealing an unprotected 2031 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for a trio of pick-swapped first-rounders in the next few years, allowing them to divvy up the few draft assets they have if needed to entice multiple teams to help them make a Butler deal.

