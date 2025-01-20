Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is expected to play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, coach Mike Budenholzer said pregame via azcentral’s Duane Rankin.

Beal was initially listed as questionable (ankle) while Jusuf Nurkic remains out (return to competition reconditioning). Nurkic is expected to remain in Phoenix as the Suns finish their road trip on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.

Recent trade acquisition Nick Richards will get the start at center after Mason Plumlee had taken on the role.

Beal last played 28 minutes on Tuesday in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks where he finished with 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting with three assists.

“It’s been smooth. I haven’t had any setbacks or anything out of the ordinary,” Beal told Rankin on Sunday of the recovery process. “All the imaging came back, you know, what we expected it to be, nothing crazy, just a little sprain.”

He has scored 25 points in two of six games since being pulled from the starting lineup, averaging 16.3 points (50.7% shooting) and four assists per game over the stretch. Phoenix went 4-2 in those games and won the two games he has missed with the injury.

Nurkic’s last game was a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 4 in which he totaled eight points, three rebounds and five fouls in 19 minutes (-22).

Richards made his Suns debut on Saturday, providing 21 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Plumlee and rookie Oso Ighodaro have otherwise taken the bulk of the minutes at center.

Which Cavaliers will be out vs. Suns?

Starting power forward Evan Mobley (calf) and rotational wing Isaac Okoro (shoulder) were ruled out for Cleveland.

Their absences will leave the Cavaliers without two of their best defenders as well as 24.4 points and 10.9 rebounds combined per game.

Follow along with Suns-Cavaliers when it tips off Monday at 1:30 p.m. MST