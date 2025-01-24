PHOENIX — As Phoenix Suns take on the second half of their schedule with an underwhelming 22-21 record, head coach Mike Budenholzer specified the areas he needs to see improved for his team to make a run after practice on Friday.

The Suns are 10th in the Western Conference with the toughest remaining schedule by win percentage and a rapidly approaching trade deadline.

In offensive rating, Phoenix ranks 12th for the season and 17th over the last 15 games. That production has not been capable of making up for a defensive rating that comes in 23rd this year, especially with rebounding woes.

“I think offensively, it’s continuing to play with pace and to play randomly and keep moving and have everybody involved, get to more 3s,” Budenholzer said. “I think if we’re moving and guys are touching it and we’re playing with great spacing, hopefully we can get to more 3, offensively.

“But then also executing when it slows down, playing through Kevin (Durant) in his spots, playing through Devin (Booker) in his spots. And defensively, we got to continue to work on the glass, figure out how we can be better defensive rebounding, always better in the pick-and-roll game.”

The Suns this season are 20th in pace and 15th in 3-point attempts per game with 36.8, even though as a team they rank fifth in 3-point shooting percentage at 37.6%. The shots from deep have dropped to 33.4 per game over the last 15, which is 26th in the NBA.

Budenholzer’s Milwaukee Bucks teams were routinely top 10 in both pace and 3s, so it is not surprising he pointed to those two areas considering this has not looked like a typical Budenholzer team through 43 games.

Grabbing defensive rebounds helps with that, allowing the offense to push and space the floor.

“I think it would be a huge step for us. … We got to be more conscientious on the boards,” Budenholzer said. “Find ways to finish possessions with boards. Everybody participate. It’s what we’re talking about working on.”

Phoenix’s 70.5% defensive rebounding percentage is 20th in the NBA, and over the last 15 games it has dropped to a 28th-ranked 66.2%. Only the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers have lower marks.

Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic return to Suns practice

Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic were back on the practice floor on Friday after the Suns returned from their five-game road trip.

Beal, who missed Wednesday’s game in Brooklyn with an ankle sprain he suffered earlier on the trip, is probable to play in Saturday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards.

“He did practice today, I think it’s one of those things where we just got to keep checking in, keep seeing how it feels,” Budenholzer said. “We’re hopeful for tomorrow.”

Nurkic was left off the injury report after having dealt with an illness that ruled him out throughout the road trip, during which Phoenix traded for a new center, Nick Richards.

Nurkic has not played since Jan. 7, two games after he was removed from the starting lineup.

With Richards taking over as a starter, Nurkic’s role becomes that much more dubious even when healthy, considering Phoenix also rosters centers Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro.

“All those guys just got to earn their minutes,” Budenholzer said when asked how Nurkic could fit back in. “I think that’s the message to not just Nurk, to Nick, to Mason, to Oso. … You get opportunities in the NBA, that’s usually how it works. Something happens, and you got to take advantage of your opportunities when you get ’em.”

Nurkic’s play this season has come under scrutiny, leading to trade rumors. Dealing the veteran center is a complicated matter, considering he has another year on his contract for $19.4 million.

Mike Budenholzer said Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic practiced today, and he explained his centers have to "earn their minutes." pic.twitter.com/JKKBsY0hQe — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) January 24, 2025

Nick Richards fitting in

When asked how his first three games with the team have gone, Richards said pretty decent considering the Suns are 2-1 since his debut.

Richards will play in his first Suns home game on Saturday after scoring 33 points with 30 rebounds so far.

“Everybody’s just telling me to be myself, and I’ve been telling myself that since I’ve gotten here,” Richards said. “I’m playing with some of the best guys in the world, just trying to play through them, trying to play off of my teammates, trying to get to know everybody, trying to build a chemistry.”

Budenholzer complimented how Richards has fit in, particularly his rim presence on both ends of the court and screen setting.

Wizards injury report

The Wizards ruled out forwards Marvin Bagley III (right knee sprain) and Saddiq Bey (ACL surgery), along with guard Malcolm Brogdon (right foot contusion) for Saturday’s game.

Washington has lost 12 straight games and are a stunning 1-19 on the road this season.

The game will tip off at 7 p.m. MST on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

