PHOENIX SUNS

Suns rule out Bradley Beal vs. Wizards, Nick Richards not yet with team

Jan 16, 2025, 9:57 AM

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Diamondbacks reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Phoenix Suns will be shorthanded on Thursday against the Washington Wizards, as they ruled out guard Bradley Beal with a left ankle sprain.

Center Nick Richards, whom the Suns acquired from the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, is not yet with the team, and center Jusuf Nurkic remains out with an illness. Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com reported the Suns would likely have Richards on Saturday at the Detroit Pistons.

Phoenix plans to start Richards when he gets acclimated, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro. The Suns sent out wing Josh Okogie and three second-round picks for the big man and a 2025 second-rounder via Denver.

Beal will miss his 11th game this season.

The veteran sprained his ankle during the second half of Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. He played through it and finished with 28 minutes, scoring eight points on 3-for-9 shooting with an assist and four rebounds.

Beal had been coming off the bench over the last six games with Ryan Dunn inserted into the lineup.

The three-time All-Star will also miss out on taking his former home court, as he spent the first 11 years of his career with the Wizards before a trade to Phoenix. Beal dropped 43 points in his return to Washington last season.

Wizards injury report vs. Suns

The 6-32 Wizards ruled out veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon (plantar fascia contusion), forward Marvin Bagley (knee sprain) and wing Saddiq Bey (ACL surgery). They are riding a seven-game losing streak, one of which was decided by single digits.

Thursday’s game tips off at 5 p.m. MST on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app. 

