Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Jimmy Butler tells Pat Riley he will not sign contract with Heat as trade saga continues

Jan 14, 2025, 11:27 AM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


In the latest Jimmy Butler trade pursuit development, the begruntled star told Miami Heat president Pat Riley he would not sign any new deal with the team and reiterated his trade request, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.

Butler, who has the Phoenix Suns high on his list of desired teams, can return from a Heat-issued seven-game suspension on Friday against the Denver Nuggets. The Heat suspended Butler for behavior detrimental to the team after he told reporters he probably could not find his joy playing for Miami anymore. The NBA Player’s Association announced its intention to file a grievance, calling the suspension excessive.

Charania reported team officials will meet with Butler this week to discuss what comes next.

RELATED STORIES

The NBA trade deadline is just over three weeks away on Feb. 6, and the Heat have reportedly engaged with multiple teams. Riley has not shown urgency to get something done after previously announcing the Heat would not trade Butler, according to the report, as the Heat have yet to receive a desirable offer.

Butler is in the final year of his contract and possesses a $52.4 million player option for next year, which Charania reported he could use as a trade maneuver. Previous reporting indicated he was very likely going to opt out.

The public drama between Butler and the Heat started boiling over at the end of last season, as Butler was eligible for an max extension but the Heat were not interested. Riley said, “That’s a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you have somebody who’s going to be there and available every single night.”

Butler is a 35-year-old small forward in his 14th NBA season, and he has averaged 58.3 games per season over the last four years.

At the same time, his playoff prowess and intensity helped lift the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances in the past six years. This season, he has averaged 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game on 55.2% shooting.

The Heat entered Tuesday with a 20-18 record, seventh best in the Eastern Conference.

The Suns, meanwhile, are 19-19 and in 10th place in the Western Conference.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on First Take last week that the one team ready to pay Butler what he wants is Phoenix. Since then, reporting from Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro and NBA insider Marc Stein linked the Suns to Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards in a potential trade involving Jusuf Nurkic to improve the roster elsewhere.

Phoenix Suns

Jimmy Butler heat...

Arizona Sports

Report: Jimmy Butler tells Pat Riley he will not sign contract with Heat as trade saga continues

In the latest Jimmy Butler development, he reportedly told Heat president Pat Riley he will not sign with the team and reiterated his trade request. 

4 hours ago

Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Phoenix Suns watches the action during the first half against th...

Dan Bickley

Trade rumors provide both hope and harm for these Suns

The Suns are a .500 team. Mediocrity isn’t supposed to be this difficult. Or expensive. Changes are coming despite a three-game win streak.

1 day ago

Nick Richards #4 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts with teammate Miles Bridges #0 during the second h...

Kevin Zimmerman

Suns’ trade interest linked to Hornets big man Nick Richards

The Phoenix Suns reportedly have trade interest in Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards, as Jusuf Nurkic has fallen out of the rotation.

1 day ago

Suns...

Kellan Olson

Suns claw back against Hornets for another ugly win, 3 straight

The Phoenix Suns claw back in Sunday's win against the Charlotte Hornets, getting some much-needed momentum.

2 days ago

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers...

Bailey Leasure

Suns’ Grayson Allen ruled out with left knee soreness vs. Hornets

The Phoenix Suns ruled guard Grayson Allen out for the remainder of Sunday's 120-113 win against the Charlotte Hornets due to left knee soreness.

2 days ago

Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale will return for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets afte...

Bailey Leasure

Suns F Royce O’Neale returns, Jusuf Nurkic out Sunday as Hornets visit

Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale is listed as available while center Jusuf Nurkic was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

2 days ago

Report: Jimmy Butler tells Pat Riley he will not sign contract with Heat as trade saga continues