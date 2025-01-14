In the latest Jimmy Butler trade pursuit development, the begruntled star told Miami Heat president Pat Riley he would not sign any new deal with the team and reiterated his trade request, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday.

Butler, who has the Phoenix Suns high on his list of desired teams, can return from a Heat-issued seven-game suspension on Friday against the Denver Nuggets. The Heat suspended Butler for behavior detrimental to the team after he told reporters he probably could not find his joy playing for Miami anymore. The NBA Player’s Association announced its intention to file a grievance, calling the suspension excessive.

Charania reported team officials will meet with Butler this week to discuss what comes next.

The NBA trade deadline is just over three weeks away on Feb. 6, and the Heat have reportedly engaged with multiple teams. Riley has not shown urgency to get something done after previously announcing the Heat would not trade Butler, according to the report, as the Heat have yet to receive a desirable offer.

Butler is in the final year of his contract and possesses a $52.4 million player option for next year, which Charania reported he could use as a trade maneuver. Previous reporting indicated he was very likely going to opt out.

The public drama between Butler and the Heat started boiling over at the end of last season, as Butler was eligible for an max extension but the Heat were not interested. Riley said, “That’s a big decision on our part to commit those kinds of resources unless you have somebody who’s going to be there and available every single night.”

Butler is a 35-year-old small forward in his 14th NBA season, and he has averaged 58.3 games per season over the last four years.

At the same time, his playoff prowess and intensity helped lift the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances in the past six years. This season, he has averaged 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game on 55.2% shooting.

The Heat entered Tuesday with a 20-18 record, seventh best in the Eastern Conference.

The Suns, meanwhile, are 19-19 and in 10th place in the Western Conference.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on First Take last week that the one team ready to pay Butler what he wants is Phoenix. Since then, reporting from Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro and NBA insider Marc Stein linked the Suns to Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards in a potential trade involving Jusuf Nurkic to improve the roster elsewhere.

