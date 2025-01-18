Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant wasn’t exactly a fan of Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs’ celebration following a touchdown in an NFL playoff game versus the Washington Commanders on Saturday.

Following his rushing touchdown in the first quarter, Gibbs used Durant’s dance to celebrate that put the Lions up 7-0 following the PAT attempt.

Jahmyr Gibbs really hit KD’s dance against his favorite team 😭 (📺 FOX) pic.twitter.com/sTKmqYWqAd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 19, 2025

Durant, who is a Commanders fan, took to X to voice his disapproval of the dance.

I’m already sick of @Jahmyr_Gibbs1. Move around somewhere bro damn https://t.co/wDnaHmCJ0d — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 19, 2025

Durant and the Suns were in action earlier on Saturday in Detroit where Phoenix beat the Pistons 125-121.

In a postgame interview, Devin Booker said he and the team would be in attendance for the playoff game at Ford Field and that he and Durant would be in separate suites.

Devin Booker talking about the bet between him and KD over the Lions and Commanders playoff game: “Yea we’re gonna be in 2 different suites. We might say our last words to each other in the locker room and we’ll leave it at that.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6MRlA9LnEX — CantGuardBook (@CGBBURNER) January 19, 2025

Booker, a Michigan native and Lions fan, wore a Lions jacket and a pair of special Book 1s prior to the game.

Devin Booker is repping his Detroit Lions today with a special Nike Book 1 PE 🦁 pic.twitter.com/EAiTlAy8zK — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 18, 2025

Durant wore a Commanders jersey prior to the game to show his support of the team.

Kevin Durant supporting the home team 🔥 (📸: @Suns) pic.twitter.com/WpIYjIB2bq — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 18, 2025

The Commanders would go on to defeat the Lions 45-31 to advance to their first NFC Championship since January 1992.

Following the game, Durant posted a video on X of his pregame dance in honor of the Commanders win.

Have a great night Detroit pic.twitter.com/93z6mmvI5v — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 19, 2025