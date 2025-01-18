Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs uses Kevin Durant dance following touchdown vs. Commanders

Jan 18, 2025, 7:49 PM | Updated: 10:58 pm

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


ArizonaSports.com editor

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant wasn’t exactly a fan of Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs’ celebration following a touchdown in an NFL playoff game versus the Washington Commanders on Saturday.

Following his rushing touchdown in the first quarter, Gibbs used Durant’s dance to celebrate that put the Lions up 7-0 following the PAT attempt.

Durant, who is a Commanders fan, took to X to voice his disapproval of the dance.

Durant and the Suns were in action earlier on Saturday in Detroit where Phoenix beat the Pistons 125-121.

RELATED STORIES

In a postgame interview, Devin Booker said he and the team would be in attendance for the playoff game at Ford Field and that he and Durant would be in separate suites.

Booker, a Michigan native and Lions fan, wore a Lions jacket and a pair of special Book 1s prior to the game.

Durant wore a Commanders jersey prior to the game to show his support of the team.

The Commanders would go on to defeat the Lions 45-31 to advance to their first NFC Championship since January 1992.

Following the game, Durant posted a video on X of his pregame dance in honor of the Commanders win.

Phoenix Suns

Suns guard Bradley Beal...

Damon Allred

Suns’ Bradley Beal questionable, Jusuf Nurkic out vs. Cavaliers

The Suns listed guard Bradley Beal as questionable for Monday's game at the Cavaliers while Jusuf Nurkic is out.

7 hours ago

Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his touchdown run with teammates during the first ...

Bailey Leasure

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs uses Kevin Durant dance following touchdown vs. Commanders

Suns forward Kevin Durant wasn't exactly a fan of Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs using his dance in an NFL playoff game versus the Commanders on Saturday. 

1 day ago

Suns...

Kellan Olson

Durant, Booker carry Suns in hard-earned win over Pistons

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker lead the Phoenix Suns to a win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, reminding everyone why you build a roster around them.

1 day ago

Suns center Nick Richards scored 21 points off the bench in his on-court debut as Phoenix picked up...

Arizona Sports

Center Nick Richards scores 21 off the bench in Suns debut vs. Pistons

Suns center Nick Richards scored 21 points off the bench in his on-court debut as Phoenix picked up a 125-121 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

1 day ago

Jamal Murray scored 30 points as the Denver Nuggets spoiled Jimmy Butler’s return by beating the ...

Associated Press

Jamal Murray scores 30 as Nuggets spoil Jimmy Butler’s return in win vs. Heat

Jamal Murray scored 30 points as the Denver Nuggets spoiled Jimmy Butler’s return in a win against the Miami Heat on Friday night.

2 days ago

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler took a page out of NBA legend Michael Jordan to announce his return...

Bailey Leasure

Miami Heat F Jimmy Butler announces return to lineup vs. Nuggets Michael Jordan-style

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler took a page out of NBA legend Michael Jordan's book to announce his return to the lineup versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

2 days ago

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs uses Kevin Durant dance following touchdown vs. Commanders