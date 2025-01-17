Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler took a page out of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s book to announce his return to the lineup versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

Butler, who has missed the Heat’s last seven games due to a suspension, announced his return on social media through a press release from his agent Bernard Lee with just two words: “I’m back.”

Jordan made a similar statement through his agent when announcing his return to the NBA in 1995 following his retirement from the association in 1993.

Tensions between Jimmy Butler, Heat

Butler has reportedly been seeking a trade out of Miami since December, with the Phoenix Suns being linked as a potential destination, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

The 35-year-old last played on Jan. 2 where he played 27 minutes and scored nine points on 3-of-6 shooting from the field in a 128-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Heat suspended him the next day, citing conduct that it deemed detrimental to the team and changed course from a statement team president Pat Riley made in December stating that Butler would not be traded.

Trading for Butler would be complicated due to new rules in the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement putting more issues in place for teams to address when trading for big contracts. Butler is making nearly $49 million this season, with an option to make $52 million next season.

For example, the Suns could not trade for Butler without trading Bradley Beal, who has a no-trade clause on his contract.

Butler was not with the Heat on its six-game road trip that started in Sacramento and ended in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

He has averaged 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this season. Butler has been eligible for a two-year, $113 million contract extension since last summer and Miami has not offered it to him.