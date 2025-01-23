“There’s going to be a lot of talk if we lose this game,” Kevin Durant says.

That’s the hook to start Netflix’s official trailer for Court of Gold, a docuseries that followed several men’s basketball favorites at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Netflix announced Thursday that it will release the series on Feb. 18.

Spoilers: USA Basketball ended up winning the gold medal as favored. The all-hands-on-deck roster led by LeBron James and Stephen Curry and featuring Phoenix Suns stars Durant and Devin Booker held off the hosting French squad, 98-87, last August thanks to a classic Curry performance in the gold-medal game.

In August just as the Olympics came to a close, Netflix teased a docuseries covering men’s basketball at the Paris Olympics, showing jerseys of five of the biggest stars from the tournament from Team USA, France, Serbia, Canada and Germany.

It appears Netflix has reduced the storylines to disclude Germany in its final version.

The USA had won four straight golds but entered with competitive parity behind them. In the trailer, Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Serbia’s Bogdan Bogdanovic and France’s Evan Fournier speak confidently of their chances to beat the Americans.

“We’ve played together for 10-plus years. These guys show up for three weeks,” Fournier says in the teaser.

“Oh, OK. Alright. That chemistry going to help you when you guard Steph?” Durant responds in a cut that follows.

Netflix produced a handful of documentary series that riffed on the storylines heading into the Paris Olympics and the results of them.

Simone Biles: Rising premiered in July with two episodes following the all-time great gymnast. Part 2 of the docuseries was released in October after she won three golds.

Sprint likewise focused on American track stars, including Noah Lyle and Sha’Carri Richardson, as well as their competition abroad heading into the Olympics.

Season 2 focused on the Paris games and was released in November. Lyles took home the 100-meter gold and 200m bronze, while Richardson won a 100m silver with a gold as part of the 4X100m relay team.

This isn’t Kevin Durant’s only incoming Netflix docuseries appearance

Durant will be featured in the second season of Netflix’s Starting 5, the streaming service announced in December.

The documentary series covering at least part of the 2024-25 season will also follow Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Oklahoma City’s Gilgeous-Alexander, Boston’s Jaylen Brown and the Los Angeles Clippers’ James Harden.

Of course, it will be fascinating to see how much of the Suns’ tumultuous season so far is captured in that series.

The first season of Starting 5 came out in October 2024. Its cast included Miami’s Jimmy Butler, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and the Los Angeles Lakers’ James.

