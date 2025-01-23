Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Trailer: Netflix’s ‘Court of Gold’ follows USA Basketball and its Paris Olympic opponents

Jan 23, 2025, 10:28 AM

YouTube video
Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

“There’s going to be a lot of talk if we lose this game,” Kevin Durant says.

That’s the hook to start Netflix’s official trailer for Court of Gold, a docuseries that followed several men’s basketball favorites at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Netflix announced Thursday that it will release the series on Feb. 18.

Spoilers: USA Basketball ended up winning the gold medal as favored. The all-hands-on-deck roster led by LeBron James and Stephen Curry and featuring Phoenix Suns stars Durant and Devin Booker held off the hosting French squad, 98-87, last August thanks to a classic Curry performance in the gold-medal game.

 

RELATED STORIES

In August just as the Olympics came to a close, Netflix teased a docuseries covering men’s basketball at the Paris Olympics, showing jerseys of five of the biggest stars from the tournament from Team USA, France, Serbia, Canada and Germany.

It appears Netflix has reduced the storylines to disclude Germany in its final version.

The USA had won four straight golds but entered with competitive parity behind them. In the trailer, Canada’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Serbia’s Bogdan Bogdanovic and France’s Evan Fournier speak confidently of their chances to beat the Americans.

“We’ve played together for 10-plus years. These guys show up for three weeks,” Fournier says in the teaser.

“Oh, OK. Alright. That chemistry going to help you when you guard Steph?” Durant responds in a cut that follows.

Netflix produced a handful of documentary series that riffed on the storylines heading into the Paris Olympics and the results of them.

Simone Biles: Rising premiered in July with two episodes following the all-time great gymnast. Part 2 of the docuseries was released in October after she won three golds.

Sprint likewise focused on American track stars, including Noah Lyle and Sha’Carri Richardson, as well as their competition abroad heading into the Olympics.

Season 2 focused on the Paris games and was released in November. Lyles took home the 100-meter gold and 200m bronze, while Richardson won a 100m silver with a gold as part of the 4X100m relay team.

This isn’t Kevin Durant’s only incoming Netflix docuseries appearance

Durant will be featured in the second season of Netflix’s Starting 5, the streaming service announced in December.

The documentary series covering at least part of the 2024-25 season will also follow Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, Oklahoma City’s Gilgeous-Alexander, Boston’s Jaylen Brown and the Los Angeles Clippers’ James Harden.

Of course, it will be fascinating to see how much of the Suns’ tumultuous season so far is captured in that series.

The first season of Starting 5 came out in October 2024. Its cast included Miami’s Jimmy Butler, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and the Los Angeles Lakers’ James.

Phoenix Suns

Nick Richards #2 of the Phoenix Suns dunks during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers a...

David Veenstra

Nick Richards details ‘shock’ from playing against Suns to becoming member of team days later

Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards detailed the "shock" from playing against the Suns to then becoming a member of the Suns three days later.

20 minutes ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barcla...

David Veenstra

Suns’ Kevin Durant named NBA All-Star Game starter, Devin Booker misses out

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was named an NBA All-Star Game starter in the frontcourt for the Western Conference on Thursday.

2 hours ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the second half of the NBA game against the De...

Brandon Cadiz

Will Suns’ Kevin Durant and Devin Booker make the NBA All-Star Game? Should they?

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker have been bright spots for an underperforming Suns team, but will they make the 2025 NBA All-Star Game?

4 hours ago

Screenshot of Kevin Durant's interview for Netflix's Court of Gold docuseries in the 2024 Paris Oly...

Kevin Zimmerman

Trailer: Netflix’s ‘Court of Gold’ follows USA Basketball and its Paris Olympic opponents

Netflix released its trailer for Court of Gold, which followed USA Basketball and its opponents in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

9 hours ago

Devin Booker vs. Nets....

Associated Press

Devin Booker scores 32 as Suns beat short-handed Nets

Devin Booker scored 32 points in his 200th career 30-point performance as the Phoenix Suns beat the short-handed Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

24 hours ago

Suns guard Bradley Beal...

Damon Allred

Suns’ Bradley Beal out, Nets roster hit hard by injuries

The Suns listed guard Bradley Beal as out (left ankle sprain) for Phoenix's game against an injury-hit Brooklyn Nets team on Wednesday.

1 day ago

Trailer: Netflix’s ‘Court of Gold’ follows USA Basketball and its Paris Olympic opponents