Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Center Nick Richards scores 21 off the bench in Suns debut vs. Pistons

Jan 18, 2025, 3:22 PM | Updated: 5:12 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Suns center Nick Richards scored 21 points off the bench in his on-court debut as Phoenix picked up a 125-121 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Richards first came off the bench at the 7:45 mark of the first quarter.

In his first six-minute stint, Richards tallied one point, four rebounds and one assist. He also picked up a technical foul for finishing a dead-ball putback through Detroit forward Simone Fontecchio.

The big man was more productive as a scorer in his second quarter stint, finishing the half with 11 points (4-for-4 shooting), five rebounds (including two of Phoenix’s three offensive rebounds in the half) and an assist.

Richards finish the game a +22 with 11 rebounds and shot 7-of-8 from the field to go along with his 21 points.

How and why did Suns acquire Nick Richards?

RELATED STORIES

The Suns traded for Richards on Wednesday, sending Josh Okogie and draft capital to the Charlotte Hornets while also receiving a second-round draft pick. Richards is expected to be Phoenix’s starting center once acclimated.

“I think it’ll help us out a lot. Rebounding, helping with the defensive presence at the rim,” Grayson Allen told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Friday. “(On) offense, he’ll be giving us another lob threat, athletic finisher. So I think a lot of us are looking forward to getting him in the mix and looking at some different lineups with him.”

Jusuf Nurkic, Phoenix’s starting center to begin the year, remained out with an illness. Mason Plumlee, who started the game, and rookie Oso Ighodaro have manned the position since Nurkic’s last appearance on Jan. 7.

A 2020 second-round pick, Richards has been quietly impactful in Charlotte over the past three years as a rim-roller — he shot 69% last season — and rebounder.

The 7-footer is averaging 8.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 21 minutes per game this season while shooting 56% overall.

Phoenix Suns

Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his touchdown run with teammates during the first ...

Bailey Leasure

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs uses Kevin Durant dance following touchdown vs. Commanders

Suns forward Kevin Durant wasn't exactly a fan of Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs using his dance in an NFL playoff game versus the Commanders on Saturday. 

4 hours ago

Suns...

Kellan Olson

Durant, Booker carry Suns in hard-earned win over Pistons

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker lead the Phoenix Suns to a win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, reminding everyone why you build a roster around them.

7 hours ago

Suns center Nick Richards scored 21 points off the bench in his on-court debut as Phoenix picked up...

Arizona Sports

Center Nick Richards scores 21 off the bench in Suns debut vs. Pistons

Suns center Nick Richards scored 21 points off the bench in his on-court debut as Phoenix picked up a 125-121 win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

8 hours ago

Jamal Murray scored 30 points as the Denver Nuggets spoiled Jimmy Butler’s return by beating the ...

Associated Press

Jamal Murray scores 30 as Nuggets spoil Jimmy Butler’s return in win vs. Heat

Jamal Murray scored 30 points as the Denver Nuggets spoiled Jimmy Butler’s return in a win against the Miami Heat on Friday night.

1 day ago

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler took a page out of NBA legend Michael Jordan to announce his return...

Bailey Leasure

Miami Heat F Jimmy Butler announces return to lineup vs. Nuggets Michael Jordan-style

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler took a page out of NBA legend Michael Jordan's book to announce his return to the lineup versus the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

1 day ago

Grayson Allen...

Alex Weiner

Grayson Allen has learned to keep going amid trade rumors: ‘You grow used to it’

Suns wing Grayson Allen has been in trade rumors before, and he told Arizona Sports' Burns & Gambo how he and his teammates handle it.

1 day ago

Center Nick Richards scores 21 off the bench in Suns debut vs. Pistons