New Suns acquisition Nick Richards went from playing consecutive games against the Suns to then becoming a member of the Suns just three days later.

The big man admitted he had the possibility of a trade in the back of his mind with rumors swirling in the days leading up to the deal. But despite his agents keeping him plugged in at all times, Richards was still surprised to end up in the Valley.

“I mean, obviously, I had no idea it was happening,” Richards told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Thursday. “My agents called me, and they told me, literally, like the day after we played Phoenix, everything was going to go down in a little bit. It came with a shock but I’m just happy that everything is working out for the best for both sides.”

Richards played well against the Suns, recording 15 points and 12 rebounds in 29 minutes in a win in Charlotte before tallying four points and five rebounds over 18 minutes in a loss for the Hornets in Phoenix.

The Suns then traded for Richards last Wednesday, sending Josh Okogie and draft capital to the Charlotte Hornets while also receiving a second-round draft pick.

Richards made his debut for Phoenix in a win in Detroit on Saturday and scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench.

The 7-footer started the next two games for the Suns and posted four points and four rebounds in 22 minutes in a loss in Cleveland on Monday, then eight points and 15 rebounds in a win over Brooklyn on Wednesday.

“I mean, in the world that we live in as NBA players, I think that everybody has that in the back of their mind that at some moment you could possibly get traded to a team,” Richards said. “So you just live with that. You prepare yourself with that in the back of your mind, but I guess you could say it was on my mind.”

Richards has averaged 11.0 points (on 75% shooting) and 10.0 rebounds in 24.3 minutes over his first three games in Phoenix.

